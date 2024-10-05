Rocky Mountain High Brands (OTCMKTS:RMHB) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMHB – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Rocky Mountain High Brands shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 4,110 shares trading hands.
Rocky Mountain High Brands Price Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.
About Rocky Mountain High Brands
Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand management company. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp oil and hemp extract-infused products. It provides products in various categories, including beverage, food, fitness, skin care, and other products. The company offers CBD-infused waters, gummies, water soluble concentrates, tinctures, capsules, triple relief salves, and serenity hemp lotions; naturally flavored citrus and mango energy drinks, low calorie coconut energy lime, and naturally flavored lemonade and black tea; and hemp-infused mango and mixed berry energy shots, as well as high alkaline spring water.
