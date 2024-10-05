Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.85 and traded as low as C$1.81. Chesapeake Gold shares last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 11,879 shares traded.

Chesapeake Gold Trading Up 7.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$125.15 million, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Chesapeake Gold alerts:

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of precious metal deposits in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mining concessions covering an area of 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.