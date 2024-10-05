Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.95 and traded as low as $62.76. Mercedes-Benz Group shares last traded at $63.02, with a volume of 30,947 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group raised Mercedes-Benz Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MBGAF
Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Performance
Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $39.55 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Mercedes-Benz Group
Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mercedes-Benz Group
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.