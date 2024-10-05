Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.95 and traded as low as $62.76. Mercedes-Benz Group shares last traded at $63.02, with a volume of 30,947 shares trading hands.

Separately, UBS Group raised Mercedes-Benz Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.91.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $39.55 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

