Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2024

Shares of Delek Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DGRLYGet Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and traded as low as $3.15. Delek Group shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 31,000 shares changing hands.

Delek Group Stock Down 4.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Delek Group (OTCMKTS:DGRLYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $676.42 million during the quarter.

About Delek Group

Delek Group Ltd., an energy company, develops, produces, and sells natural gas in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Energy in Israel, Energy Abroad, and Fuel Products. It holds interests in Tamar, Leviathan, and Aphrodite projects in the Mediterranean; holds rights to oil assets in the Gulf of Mexico and Canada, as well as oil and gas reserves in the North Sea off the coast of England; and owns production, treatment, and storage facilities.

