Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.04 and traded as low as C$3.63. Millennial Lithium shares last traded at C$4.04, with a volume of 832,799 shares.

Millennial Lithium Stock Up 2.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$395.36 million and a P/E ratio of -20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 38.73 and a current ratio of 38.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.04.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

