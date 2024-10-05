Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and traded as low as $2.35. Aytu BioPharma shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 27,221 shares.

Aytu BioPharma Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $14.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -1.43.

Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.37). Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aytu BioPharma stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AYTU Free Report ) by 54.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Aytu BioPharma worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.

