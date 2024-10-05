Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and traded as low as $2.35. Aytu BioPharma shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 27,221 shares.
Aytu BioPharma Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.80. The company has a market cap of $14.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of -1.43.
Aytu BioPharma (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.37). Aytu BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $17.98 million for the quarter.
Aytu BioPharma Company Profile
Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Rx segment and Consumer Health segment. The Rx segment offers prescription products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), including Adzenys XR-ODT for patients from six years and older, and Cotempla XR-ODT for patients from six to seventeen years old.
