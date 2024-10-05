First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and traded as high as $35.16. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 62,001 shares changing hands.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $694.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0781 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCLN. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 203,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,055,000 after buying an additional 89,353 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 182,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 171,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 51,756 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 129,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 350.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 70,149 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

