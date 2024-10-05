First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.43 and traded as high as $35.16. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund shares last traded at $35.07, with a volume of 62,001 shares changing hands.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. The company has a market capitalization of $694.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.49.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0781 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.
