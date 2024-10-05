Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 144.82 ($1.94) and traded as high as GBX 155 ($2.07). Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 150.50 ($2.01), with a volume of 87,822 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 422.83, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 144.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 141.47. The company has a market capitalization of £127.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,672.22 and a beta of 1.00.

In other news, insider Mark Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.87), for a total transaction of £140,000 ($187,265.92). Corporate insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

