Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and traded as high as $5.17. Global Self Storage shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 15,433 shares.

Global Self Storage Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.25.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global Self Storage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELF. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 4.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

