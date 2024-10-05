Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust (LON:JUKG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:JUKG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 230 ($3.08) and traded as high as GBX 233.50 ($3.12). Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 230 ($3.08), with a volume of 44,385 shares.

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 230 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 230. The stock has a market cap of £33.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71.

About Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.