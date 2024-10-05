L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.95 and traded as high as $36.99. L’Air Liquide shares last traded at $36.90, with a volume of 76,183 shares.

L’Air Liquide Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L’Air Liquide stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) by 32.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

