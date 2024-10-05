Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143 ($1.91) and traded as high as GBX 155 ($2.07). Amryt Pharma shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.91), with a volume of 90,726 shares.

Amryt Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £457.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 143 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 143.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

