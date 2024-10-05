Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.54 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 41 ($0.55). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 40.20 ($0.54), with a volume of 36,049 shares trading hands.

Benchmark Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £297.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,005.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

About Benchmark

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that supports the development of food and farming industries. It operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers sea bass and bream, salmon, and shrimp breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide various genetic merit ova.

