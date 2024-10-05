Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) (LON:HYDG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 42.50 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 49.85 ($0.67). Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.57), with a volume of 3,978 shares traded.

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.50 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of £11.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25.

Hydrogen Group Plc (HYDG.L) Company Profile

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company offers professional support services in legal, finance, technology, and business transformation; and services for technical and scientific market sectors, such as energy and life sciences.

