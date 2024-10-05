Ultimate Sports Group (LON:USG) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Ultimate Sports Group PLC (LON:USG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.50 ($0.37) and traded as high as GBX 27.50 ($0.37). Ultimate Sports Group shares last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.37), with a volume of 65 shares traded.
Ultimate Sports Group Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £9.78 million and a P/E ratio of -68.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 27.50.
Ultimate Sports Group Company Profile
Ultimate Sports Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or invests in sport, technology, and general investment early stage companies in the United Kingdom. The company specializes in the delivery of primary school sport covering the national curriculum during the day and the extended day before and after school hours, such as breakfast, lunchtime, and after-school clubs.
