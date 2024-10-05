BCA Marketplace (LON:BCA) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

BCA Marketplace PLC (LON:BCA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 236.20 ($3.16) and traded as high as GBX 236.20 ($3.16). BCA Marketplace shares last traded at GBX 236.20 ($3.16), with a volume of 7,470,853 shares traded.
BCA Marketplace Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 236.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 236.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.58.
About BCA Marketplace
BCA Marketplace plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a used vehicle exchange in Europe. It operates through Vehicle Remarketing, Vehicle Buying, and Automotive Services segments. It offers physical and digital auction services; services for vehicle preparation and marketing in advance of sales; financial services to support the car dealer purchasing vehicles at BCA auctions; automotive logistics services; digital services to assist the retailer with the marketing and disposal of used cars; and outsourced remarketing services for manufacturers and fleets to assist with disposal to their networks.
