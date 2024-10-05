South Beach Spirits (OTCMKTS:SBES) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

South Beach Spirits, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBES – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. South Beach Spirits shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

South Beach Spirits Stock Performance

South Beach Spirits Company Profile

South Beach Spirits, Inc focuses on development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company was formerly known as CME Realty, Inc and changed its name to South Beach Spirits, Inc in September 2015. South Beach Spirits, Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

