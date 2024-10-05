Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 25,422 Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its position in Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Free Report) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,422 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pyxis Oncology worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pyxis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Pyxis Oncology by 90.9% during the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 56.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the period. 39.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYXS opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.27. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pyxis Oncology ( NASDAQ:PYXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Research analysts predict that Pyxis Oncology, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYXS shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat cancers. Its lead antibody-drug conjugates (ADC) product candidate is PYX-201, an investigational novel ADC consisting of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1), which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with relapsed or refractory solid tumors; and lead immuno-oncology (IO) product candidate is PYX-106, an investigational fully human IgG1 Siglec-15-targeting antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced solid tumors.

