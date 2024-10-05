Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $187,000 in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,582,000. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,360,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,065,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 106,206 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,790,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 48.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,325,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 433,700 shares during the period. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.95 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of AMBP opened at $3.75 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.62.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 114.77%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.71%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

