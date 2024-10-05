Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Scorpio Gold Co. (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as high as C$0.17. Scorpio Gold shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 136,853 shares traded.

Scorpio Gold Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.01.

Scorpio Gold (CVE:SGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter.

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

Scorpio Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Mineral Ridge gold project covering an area of 5,617 hectares located in Esmeralda County, Nevada; and Goldwedge property that covers an area of 726 hectares located in Manhattan, Nevada.

