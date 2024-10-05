NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN) & Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) Head-To-Head Analysis

NKGen Biotech (NYSE:NKGN – Get Free Report) and Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NKGen Biotech and Denali Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NKGen Biotech $80,000.00 128.86 -$82.94 million N/A N/A Denali Therapeutics $1.27 million 3,222.49 -$145.22 million ($0.96) -29.82

NKGen Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Denali Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

NKGen Biotech has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denali Therapeutics has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NKGen Biotech and Denali Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NKGen Biotech N/A N/A -479.36% Denali Therapeutics N/A -33.63% -30.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NKGen Biotech and Denali Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NKGen Biotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Denali Therapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89

Denali Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $38.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.89%. Given Denali Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Denali Therapeutics is more favorable than NKGen Biotech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.2% of NKGen Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of NKGen Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Denali Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics beats NKGen Biotech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NKGen Biotech

(Get Free Report)

NKGen Biotech, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the development and commercialization of autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK natural killer cell therapies. It develops SNK01, an autologous NK cell therapy; and SNK02, an allogeneic NK cell therapy, which are in Phase 1 clinical trials. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2. Its brain-penetrant small molecule programs comprise BIIB122/DNL151 LRRK2 inhibitor program for Parkinson’s disease; SAR443820/DNL788 RIPK1 inhibitor program for CNS disease; DNL343 eIF2B Activator program for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and SAR443122/DNL758 RIPK1 inhibitor program for peripheral inflammatory diseases. It also provides early stage program include TAK-594/DNL593 program for FTD-GRN; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA, a Sanfilippo Syndrome A; DNL622 for MPS I which is Hurler syndrome; Antibody Transport Vehicle Amyloid beta program; Oligonucleotide Transport Vehicle platform, a novel class of biotherapeutics to address the root cause of diseases through modulation of gene expression; and other TV-enabled discovery programs. The company has collaboration agreements with Biogen MA Inc. and Biogen International GmbH; Genzyme Corporation; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; F-star Gamma Limited, F-star Biotechnologische Forschungs-und Entwicklungsges m.b.H, and F-star Biotechnology Limited; and Genentech, Inc. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

