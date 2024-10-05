Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) vs. Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN) Critical Survey

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) and Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Arcos Dorados’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reborn Coffee -65.25% -196.20% -41.68% Arcos Dorados 3.80% 36.55% 5.97%

Volatility and Risk

Reborn Coffee has a beta of 2.91, meaning that its share price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcos Dorados has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

1.8% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of Arcos Dorados shares are owned by institutional investors. 65.9% of Reborn Coffee shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Reborn Coffee and Arcos Dorados”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reborn Coffee $6.20 million 0.96 -$4.00 million ($1.99) -1.43 Arcos Dorados $4.49 billion 0.45 $181.27 million $0.81 11.93

Arcos Dorados has higher revenue and earnings than Reborn Coffee. Reborn Coffee is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcos Dorados, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Reborn Coffee and Arcos Dorados, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reborn Coffee 0 0 0 0 N/A Arcos Dorados 0 0 2 0 3.00

Arcos Dorados has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 39.68%. Given Arcos Dorados’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arcos Dorados is more favorable than Reborn Coffee.

Summary

Arcos Dorados beats Reborn Coffee on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reborn Coffee

Reborn Coffee, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs. The company also offers its products online. Reborn Coffee, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Brea, California.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.

