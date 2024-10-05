Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

ACRS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Insider Transactions at Aclaris Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard purchased 130,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,412.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,578,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,651,771.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 321,763 shares of company stock valued at $418,823 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 69.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 61,602 shares in the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

ACRS stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.20. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.59 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.18% and a negative net margin of 183.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Stories

