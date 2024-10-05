Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.67.

SF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $96.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.53.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SF. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Stifel Financial by 1,818.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Stifel Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 388.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Featured Stories

