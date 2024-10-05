Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $396.80.

GPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $285.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GPI

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.99, for a total transaction of $421,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,344.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 17.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $368.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $228.84 and a 52 week high of $393.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.36 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 3.03%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 39.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Free Report

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.