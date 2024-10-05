Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.80.

HUMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $5.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41. Humacyte has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $9.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market cap of $647.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,695,455.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,306,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,896,373.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,695,455.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,306,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,896,373.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $2,235,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,677,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,350,613.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,084,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,869,996 in the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humacyte by 3.1% during the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Humacyte by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,897 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Humacyte by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Humacyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

