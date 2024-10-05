Camellia (LON:CAM) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,424.99 ($59.19) and traded as low as GBX 4,320 ($57.78). Camellia shares last traded at GBX 4,350 ($58.19), with a volume of 640 shares trading hands.

Camellia Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £120.06 million, a PE ratio of -513.58 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,448.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 4,424.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33.

Camellia Company Profile

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture and engineering services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

