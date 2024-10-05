CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.49 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 97.80 ($1.31). CLS shares last traded at GBX 95.20 ($1.27), with a volume of 284,753 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.52) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Get CLS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CLS

CLS Stock Up 0.8 %

CLS Cuts Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of £378.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.08 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 91.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 89.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,538.46%.

CLS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.