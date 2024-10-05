CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 89.49 ($1.20) and traded as high as GBX 97.80 ($1.31). CLS shares last traded at GBX 95.20 ($1.27), with a volume of 284,753 shares traded.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.52) target price on shares of CLS in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 2.9%. CLS’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,538.46%.
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.
