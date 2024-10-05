Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.20.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATXS. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $62,115,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,751,000 after buying an additional 1,814,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 23.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,535,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after buying an additional 480,184 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 13.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,842,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 218,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 975,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATXS opened at $11.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76. The company has a market cap of $651.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.71. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

