BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.70 and traded as high as $11.14. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 22,897 shares changing hands.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
