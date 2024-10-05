BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MHN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.70 and traded as high as $11.14. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $11.08, with a volume of 22,897 shares changing hands.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.58%. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 53.7% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.2% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 5.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

