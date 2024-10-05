Capital Market Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCJ. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 99.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Bank Financial raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.56.

Cameco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.90. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.12 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco Co. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $56.24.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). Cameco had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.