Capital Market Strategies LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $2,413,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 74.5% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth about $836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

NASDAQ:AXON opened at $415.05 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.01 and a 52 week high of $415.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 121.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.04.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,445.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 47,314 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.07, for a total value of $18,928,911.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,983,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,729,666.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,445.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 365,405 shares of company stock worth $134,635,646. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.