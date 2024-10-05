Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $63,000 Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 99.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,395 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 99.5% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BIL opened at $91.49 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.21 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.63.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.