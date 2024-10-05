Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Has $2.57 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lowered its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 50.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,866 shares during the quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 500.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $7,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 628 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.50, for a total transaction of $220,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,361 shares of company stock valued at $20,523,830. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $389.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.01 and a 200-day moving average of $323.05. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $395.82. The company has a market cap of $122.19 billion, a PE ratio of 54.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 39.01% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.81.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

