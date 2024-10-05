Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 0.8% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NYSE:BMY opened at $54.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48, a PEG ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

