Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,636 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,500 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $80.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $646.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.03. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $81.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Insider Activity

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 381,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,862,930.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,123,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $242,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,862,930.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,337,670 shares of company stock valued at $958,267,937 over the last 90 days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Walmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.