Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,349 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Target accounts for about 1.6% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,401,142,000 after buying an additional 417,818 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Target by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,374,851 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $647,652,000 after buying an additional 279,656 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Target by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,316,738 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $639,050,000 after buying an additional 440,307 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Target by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,153,875 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $558,898,000 after buying an additional 470,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Target by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,114,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $461,031,000 after buying an additional 435,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Target from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $997,715.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,418,510.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $149.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.03 and its 200 day moving average is $154.18. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.19 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

