Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after buying an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,660,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,972,000 after purchasing an additional 709,113 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,363,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,575,000 after purchasing an additional 467,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $94.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.16. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.53 and a fifty-two week high of $97.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

