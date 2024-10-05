iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Stock Position Raised by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DMXF. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 186,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,455,000 after purchasing an additional 39,510 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $70.64 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.23 and a twelve month high of $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.