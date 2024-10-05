Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 2.4% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $479.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $475.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.92. The company has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.58, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $254.85 and a 12-month high of $496.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $449.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $641,382.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total transaction of $1,291,010.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,522.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,120 shares of company stock worth $25,528,753 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

