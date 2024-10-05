iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 19,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 16,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $47.15.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

