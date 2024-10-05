Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Sells 94 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 971,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,353,000 after purchasing an additional 521,879 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 464,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,320,000 after buying an additional 375,648 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,418,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,797,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 952,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,307,000 after acquiring an additional 198,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV opened at $110.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.32. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $109.85 and a one year high of $110.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

