Global Acquisitions (OTCMKTS:AASP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Global Acquisitions Co. (OTCMKTS:AASP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $1.01. Global Acquisitions shares last traded at $1.01, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.45.

Global Acquisitions Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was involved in the operation of a golf center. It intends to seek, investigate, and acquire an interest in business opportunities. The company was formerly known as All-American Sportpark, Inc and changed its name to Global Acquisitions Corporation in February 2021.

