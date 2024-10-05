Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.16. Enservco shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,442,972 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Enservco alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Enservco

Enservco Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,992.06% and a negative net margin of 29.53%.

About Enservco

(Get Free Report)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.