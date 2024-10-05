Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.16. Enservco shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 1,442,972 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enservco in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 1,992.06% and a negative net margin of 29.53%.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
