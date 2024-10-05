Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.43 and traded as high as $45.13. Value Line shares last traded at $44.42, with a volume of 3,689 shares.

StockNews.com raised shares of Value Line from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.43. The company has a market cap of $418.66 million, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.85.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.00 million during the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 22.29%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Value Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Value Line by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

