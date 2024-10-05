Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Africa Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.67 and traded as low as $1.35. Africa Oil shares last traded at $1.37, with a volume of 92,520 shares.

Africa Oil Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $611.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Africa Oil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa. The company holds interests in producing and development assets in deep-water Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. It also has a portfolio of exploration and appraisal assets in Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and Kenya, as well as Guyana and Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone.

