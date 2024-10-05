HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (LON:HUKX – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,160.28 ($109.15) and traded as low as GBX 8,156 ($109.10). HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF shares last traded at GBX 8,201 ($109.70), with a volume of 39,827 shares traded.

HSBC FTSE 100 UCITS ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 8,192.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8,164.01.

