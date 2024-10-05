STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

STV Group plc (LON:STVG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 258.36 ($3.46) and traded as low as GBX 235 ($3.14). STV Group shares last traded at GBX 235 ($3.14), with a volume of 16,437 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of STV Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 262.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 258.36. The stock has a market cap of £107.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,566.67 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,725.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. STV Group’s payout ratio is 7,333.33%.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Broadcast, Digital, and Studios segments. It offers news, information, and entertainment and drama programs. The company delivers its content on air, online, and on demand.

