Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. Sells 1,140 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric accounts for about 1.9% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,358 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 183.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,286,000 after acquiring an additional 53,003 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,047,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 55.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR opened at $109.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $83.10 and a one year high of $119.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.59.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

