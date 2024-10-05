Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 6.3% of Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $8,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,819,000 after acquiring an additional 465,676 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 103,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 62,432 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $71.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day moving average of $66.72. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $71.93.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

